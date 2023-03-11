Delhi: Video of Groping of Japanese Girl on Holi Goes Viral, 3 Including Minor Held

New Delhi: Delhi police have detained three people, including a minor, after a video emerged showing a group of men allegedly misbehaving and groping a Japanese woman during Holi celebrations.

The incident took place in the Paharganj area where the Japanese tourist was staying during her trip to India. The police said the accused are residents of the nearby area of Paharganj.

The police officials said the victim did not report the matter to Delhi police nor contacted the Japanese Embassy. However, the police took notice of the video and identified the accused and apprehended them.

“They have confessed their involvement in the incident as seen in the video,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi police to investigate the viral videos of Holi incident and nab the culprits.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission,” NCW tweeted.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the Commission.https://t.co/kHrhQxXxcH — NCW (@NCWIndia) March 10, 2023

Fact-checkers have said that three videos of the Holi incident are going viral on social media in which only one video is recent while the other two are old videos. The recent video was shared by the Japanese girl herself.

The video of Japanese vlogger being groped and assaulted was shared by herself on twitter yesterday. Tweet deleted now. pic.twitter.com/zUIXkCDwUX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 10, 2023

