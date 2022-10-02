Delhi: Two Labourers Arrested for Killing Boy in Human Sacrifice 

New Delhi: Two men allegedly killed a six-year-old boy as ‘human sacrifice’ in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

The inhuman act was carried out at the under-construction Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters. According to police, the boy was killed by slitting his throat.

The accused duo Vijay Kumar and Amar Kumar, residents of Bihar, and working as cement cutters, have been arrested and the weapon of offence has been recovered.

The police got a PCR call about the incident around 12.40 am, that two youths have slit the neck of a child at construction site CGO Complex, near CBI building. A senior police official said the accused have confessed to the crime.

“We were told that a six-year-old boy (Dharmender) was killed and two men were caught. We rushed to the spot and found the victim. The accused were caught by other labourers at the site and the CRPF personnel. We found that they called the boy to their kitchen around 10.30 pm. The boy knew them. Inside the kitchen, they killed him with a weapon.” police official said.

The accused were disoriented when they were arrested by the police as they had allegedly consumed ganja, the police said.

“Vijay said that after consuming ganja, he went to the place where the ladies were singing bhajans and asked for incense for worshipping Lord Shiva, which was denied. After that, he returned to his shanty where he dreamt that Lord Shiva is asking for sacrifice of a child. The accused found the victim (Dharmender) alone and took him to his room and murdered him by slitting his throat,” the police official added.

According to the police, there were visible injury marks on neck and head of the body of the murdered child. The crime team and FSL team collected the fingerprints and other evidence at the spot and the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for post-mortem.

The father of victim Dharmender stated in complaint that the women of the labourers family were singing bhajan at the construction site after dinner. When they were going back to their shanties, they realised that Dharmender was missing, and started searching for him.

During the search, he spotted blood oozing out from a shanty and when he barged in, he saw his son’s body under a cot. He raised an alarm after which a mob gathered and caught hold of the accused.