Delhi: School Bus Catches Fire in Rohini, Children are Safe 

Jul 21, 2022, 17:12 IST
Screengrab of a fire incident video in Delhi's Rohini area ( Courtesy: @ians_india via Twitter) -Sakshi Post

New Delhi: A school bus with 21 children inside it caught fire this afternoon in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area, however, the driver’s quick thinking ensured the safety of kids, the Delhi police said. The students were from Bal Bharti Public School. 

Three cars also caught fire due to the flames spreading from the school bus in the incident which took place in Rohini’s Sector 7.

“There were 21 children present in the bus and all of them were removed safely. The driver of the bus acted quickly to help them before the fire could reach all parts of the bus,” DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. 

According to the fire department official, they received a call about the fire incident in a bus in Sector-7 of Rohini around 2.15 pm. The fire department immediately pressed three fire tenders into service. 

“It was a school bus of Bal Bharti Public School. There were 21 children and a driver. Everyone was rescued in time. Three cars were also gutted,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said while adding the fire was extinguished around 2.50 pm.

