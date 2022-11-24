Delhi’s Jama Masjid Bans Solitary and Group Entry for Girls, DCW Issues Notice

New Delhi: Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid’s notice of banning the entry of ‘solitary and group entry for girls’ has sparked a controversy prompting the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to issue a notice to Imam of masjid.

As per reports, the notices were put up outside the three main gates of Jama Masjid a few days ago but the matter has come to light only now. “Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid),” reads the notice by the administration of a 17th century Mughal era mosque.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, said the administration took this decision as some ‘incidents’ were reported on the premises of the mosque.

“Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates... this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that,” Bukhari told PTI.

Later, Jama Masjid public relations officer (PRO) Sabiullah Khan clarified the ban is not applicable for those coming to offer prayers. He said the decision was taken to prevent the mosque premises from becoming a ‘meeting point’ for the boys and girls who are shooting videos to post on social media.

#WATCH| Delhi|Women's entry not banned. When women come alone-improper acts done, videos shot,ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples.Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places:Sabiullah Khan,Jama Masjid PRO on entry of women coming alone banned pic.twitter.com/HiOebKaiGr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Also Read: TRS MLAs Poaching Case: Supreme Court Asks HC To Reconsider Plea For CBI Investigation

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid over the diktat.

“The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this,” Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

जामा मस्जिद में महिलाओं की एंट्री रोकने का फ़ैसला बिलकुल ग़लत है। जितना हक एक पुरुष को इबादत का है उतना ही एक महिला को भी। मैं जामा मस्जिद के इमाम को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। इस तरह महिलाओं की एंट्री बैन करने का अधिकार किसी को नहीं है। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 24, 2022

(With PTI inputs)

