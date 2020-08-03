NEW DELHI: The Special Investigation Team (STF) team of Delh police on Sunday revealed that suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain has confessed that he was the mastermind behind Anti-Hindu Delhi riot. Police said that he confessed it during the interrogation. Hussain said that he wanted to teach a lesson to Hindus using his power and money, police said.

According to police, Hussain held a meeting with Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid where they have agreed to fund for the Delhi riots and statements during anti-CAA protests. Hussain said that he met Khalid Saifi on February 14, 2019 for planning the riots. Saifi along with his friend Ishrat Jahan started a dharna in Khureji in east Delhi.

Hussain said that he had resentment after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, adding that even the Supreme Court gave a verdict favouring the construction of Ram Mandir and passing Citizenship Amendment Act by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Police said that Hussain revealed that these two were the major reasons for them to plan anti-CAA and anti-Hindu riots.

Khalid Saifi said that we have to plan something big at the time of American President Donald Trump's visit to India to teach a lesson to the Modi government, Hussain told police. Hussain revealed in the interrogation that his task was to collect acid, diesel, petrol and stones on his rooftop.

He admitted that on February 2, 2020 he had called several people and trained them on acid bottles, petrol bombs, throwing stones and had shifted his family to a safe place. On the same day at about 1.30 pm, we started throwing stones, Hussain told police.

According to the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, Hussain is also the key accused in IB personnel Ankit Sharma death case. Sharma's body was recovered from a drain on February 26.