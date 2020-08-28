In a major shock to AAP corporator Tahir Hussain, who is accused of planning riots and murdering intelligence sleuth Ankit Sharma, the East Delhi Metropolitan Council has terminated his membership of the council. Thus, he will no longer be the corporator of Delhi.

Tahir Hussain is currently in jail for his role in the East Delhi riots that left 53 dead and over 400 grievously injured. He has been removed based on the clause that a member can be disqualified if he absents himself from the house for three consecutive terms. EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain said that a resolution to this effect was passed on Thursday.

Tahir Hussain did not attend the council meets for the last four months and did not explain the reasons for his absence. Hence, we have passed a resolution removing him as the member of the council, Nirmal Jain said. He further said that the meetings were conducted in January, February, June and July this month.

Aam Admi Party, to which Tahir Hussain belongs, has already suspended him from the party in the wake of Delhi riots.

The BJP has been campaigning for the termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership citing the provisions of the act, which say that a member can be removed from the membership of the house if he skips three meets in a row.