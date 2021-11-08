DELHI: On a chilly Monday morning women were seen offering prayers on the banks of the polluted Yamuna river marking the holy month of Karthik and Chaath puja in Delhi. Women were seen bathing in the highly polluted river where the toxic foam was found floating on the Yamuna river unmindful of the dangers that it posed. Many of the young girls were seeling playing in the froth while their mothers bathed and prayed in the waters.

The capital's water supply has been affected since Saturday evening due to rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna which are being dumped by the industries nearby.

Delhi’s overall air quality continued to remain in the 'severe' category with the air quality index (AQI) standing at 436 at 6.15 am on Sunday. This will continue for another two days and many people are experiencing cough and other throat ailments due to the weather.

Meanwhile, a West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma launched preparations for Chhath Puja at the Yamuna Ghat near the ITO despite a ban by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to perform it on the river's banks. This puja is popular among the members of the 'purvanchali' community, who hail from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on October 29 allowed Chhath celebrations at "designated sites" barring the banks of the Yamuna. It has directed administrative and police officials to ensure strict compliance with all its COVID-related orders. Anyone who violates these rules is liable to prosecution including those of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

