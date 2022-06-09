New Delhi: Amid the ongoing raging controversy over Prophet Muhammad remarks by the ‘fringe’ elements, the Delhi Police have filed cases against the BJP's suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma, expelled leader Naveen Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Dasna mandir priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and journalist Saba Naqvi in two cases related to derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad and alleged hate on social media in the aftermath.

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) squad is probing the two cases of alleged hate statements made by various political heavyweights from various parties.

The police have also booked Shadab Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of Peace Party, journalist Saba Naqvi, Hindu Mahasabha office-bearer Pooja Shakun Pandey, Maulana Mufti Nadeem from Rajasthan, Abdur Rehman, Anil Kumar Meena and Gulzar Ansari. Some social media users and members of religious organisations were also named.

These cases were filed for spreading hate speech, inciting groups and creating situations that disturb society’s peace and harmony. However, it’s not clear if the case was filed suo moto or if it was registered based on a complaint. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said the case was filed after social media analysis.

Delhi Police tweeted, “We have registered 2 FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquillity & inciting people on divisive lines. One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & other against multiple social media entities.”

Deputy police commissioner KPS Malhotra said some notices have been sent to the social media intermediaries — Twitter, Facebook and other similar intermediaries.

“The FIRs were registered against multiple individuals across religions. We will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace and the physical space, compromising the social fabric,” said Malhotra.

