New Delhi: Journalist Mohammed Zubair of AltNews fact-checking website was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. He has been arrested by Delhi police under sections 153/295 IPC.

Earlier this month, Zubair was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for calling three Hindutva supremacists “hatemongers” in a tweet, the Wire reported. On May 27, Zubair wrote on Twitter that prime time debates on Indian news channels had become “a platform to encourage hate mongers to speak ill about other religions”.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi police under sections 153/295 IPC. pic.twitter.com/oI9OqLA56X — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

He wrote on Twitter saying, “Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do much better job from News Studios.”

Prime Time debates in India have become a platform to encourage hate mongers to speak ill about other religions. @TimesNow's Anchor @navikakumar is encouraging a rabid communal hatemonger & a BJP Spokesperson to speak rubbish which can incite riots.

Shame on you @vineetjaintimes pic.twitter.com/lrUlkHEJp5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 27, 2022

According to The Wire, the complaint against Zubair was lodged by Bhagwan Sharan, who identifies himself as the district head of Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena. The Hindutva leader had said that his religious sentiments had been hurt by Zubair’s tweet. The complainant had alleged that Zubair was inciting Muslims to murder Hindu leaders.

