Delhi Pips China to Become City With Most CCTV Cameras in Public Places in World

According to Forbes, India's national capital Delhi has the most cameras placed per square mile. According to the research of the world's 150 cities, Delhi has the most CCTV cameras in public spaces. According to Forbes, there are 1,826.6 cameras per square mile in Delhi.

Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile



Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile



My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time https://t.co/G8KpDuBjej — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2021

Apart from Delhi, Chennai came in third place with 609.9 cameras per square mile. According to Forbes, Mumbai placed in 18th place with 157.4 cameras. With the most cameras per square mile in the globe, Delhi has topped several Chinese cities including Shenzhen (520.1), Wuxi (472.7), Qingdao (415.8), and Shanghai (408.5).

In the same category, Delhi outperformed London (1,138.5), Singapore (387.6), New York (193.7), and Moscow (210).

