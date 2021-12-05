Delhi Man Tests Positive For Omicron Variant, 5th Case in India

The Omicron Covid19 variant has become a cause of concern. More people are testing Omicron positive now. This variant is slowly making its way into India as well.

A few hours ago, Delhi confirmed its very first Omicron case which takes the country total to five. According to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the patient has returned from Tanzania and is presently admitted to the LNJP hospital.

Of all the travelers who arrived in Delhi in the past few days, 17 of them tested Covid positive. They have been admitted to the government's LNJP hospital and their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

13 international travelers suspected of being infected with Omicron were admitted to a special isolation ward at Lok Nayak hospital until Saturday evening. Officials verified that the Tanzanian returnee was the only person from Africa among them, with the others coming from Europe and the United States. He was the only one who tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Earlier in Karnataka, an Omicron-positive patient was said to have escaped from the airport without getting tested by the local health authorities.