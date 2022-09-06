Delhi Man Killed Mother Before Ending His Life And Leaves 77 Page Suicide Note

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, days after killing his mother in Rohini cited depression and unemployment in his 77-page suicide note, the Delhi Police said.

According to the suicide note, for the last two years, the man was thinking about ending his life. The victims were identified as Kshitij and Mithilesh. Police said Mithilesh was a widower. According to police, the man killed his mother two or three days ago and her body was found in the bathroom. Later, he killed himself with a knife. The incident came to light after a Police Control Room (PCR) received a call from neighbours on Monday who sensed a foul smell coming from the house.

The investigating officer who reached the spot found the main door locked from inside. The police broke the latch of the door and entered the house. They found the body of the man and the body of a woman lying in the washroom.

"We also found a suicide note of about 77 pages at the spot written by Kshitij. In the note, Kshitij admitted that he killed his mother on Thursday. Later, he died by slitting his neck. We sent crime teams and forensic science lab teams to the spot. Legal action has been initiated in the case," the DCP added.

"He mentioned that since his childhood he was lonely and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he stated that his mother did not give him money and both he and his mother were suffering from a disease," an officer said.

Kshitij wrote that he first strangled his mother with a chain. He slit her throat after 10 minutes because he had read somewhere that "the soul would not attain salvation if a person was strangled", the police said.

He also sprinkled some holy water on his mother's body so that she attains salvation. The police said that Kshitij did it as he read a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita.

