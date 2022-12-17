Delhi Man Flings Toddler from Balcony After Tiff with Wife, Then Jumps

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a father threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building and jumped off it in Delhi's Kalkaji area after a petty quarrel with his wife, police said on Saturday.

Both father Man Singh and the toddler were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital here, the police said adding the injuries were not fatal.

Source said Singh and his wife Puja with her two children were living separately. Singh came to meet his wife and kids on Friday night in a drunken state. The couple argued over some matter and it turned into a heated argument. Police claimed, in a fit of rage, Singh carried his son to the balcony and threw the baby from the 21-feet rooftop and jumped off in an attempt to take his life. Puja’s family claimed Singh took this extreme step under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched.

Notably a few days ago, a Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya teacher in Delhi had thrown a class 5 student from the first floor balcony. The teacher has been sent to judicial custody till December 20.

