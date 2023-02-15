Delhi Man Dumps Live-in Partner's Body in Dhaba Fridge Before Getting Married

Another Shraddha Walker- like horrifying murder shook Delhi on Tuesday. A man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Gahlot. He strangled his live-in partner live-in partner and married woman hours after dumping her body in the fridge.

The accused told Delhi police that he met the girl at a coaching center in 2018. Some time later they got into a relationship and started living together.

Sahil Gahlot said that his family was putting pressure on him to get married off to another girl. The victim got to know about the engagement and marriage plans. Since then things didn’t go well between the two. Sohail hatched a plan to eliminate Nikki. Sahil strangled Nikki with a data cable kept in his car. Sohail dumped her body into the refrigerator and went to his home and got married to another woman.

