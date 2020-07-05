NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated world's largest COVID-19 care centre having 10,000-beds, called Sardar Patel COVID care centre, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here on Sunday.

The centre has been set up in Chhatarpur for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients. It will also serve as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.

The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. It is the largest of its kind in the world, according to authorities.

While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the COVID-19 care centre today.

"Visiting the 1000 Bed Sardar Patel COVID Hospital with 250 ICU Beds built in record time by DRDO & Tata Sons along with Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ji (sic)," Shah said in a tweet.

The facility has been constructed in just 11 days near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on a piece of land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.