Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia Remanded To ED Custody Till March 17

A Delhi Court on Friday remanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 17 in a money laundering case registered in connection with excise policy for the year 2021-22.

Special Judge MK Nagpal pronounced the order after hearing Senior Advocates Dayan Krishnan, Mohit Mathur and Siddharth Aggarwal for Manish Sisodia. Zoheb Hossain represented ED.

Sisodia was sent to judicial custody in the CBI case earlier this week.

Regarding Sisodia’s role in the implementation of excise policy, Hossain submitted that the policy was implemented as part of a conspiracy to give wholesale business profit of 12% to certain private companies. It was submitted that such a stipulation was not mentioned in the minutes of meetings of the Group of Ministers (GoM).

