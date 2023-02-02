NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi liquor excise policy case in the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. The ED took the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana MLC K Kavitha in the charge sheet which runs into 428 pages.

The ED mentioned details related to the scam and who were all part of it. On November 12, 2022, when Arun Pillai was interrogated, it stated that it came to know about the involvement of K Kavitha. It is alleged that Aam Aadmi Party had paid a bribe of Rs 100 crore for liquor tenders, and for this, a person known to Kavitha had joined Indo Spirits as a partner. The two phone numbers used by Kavitha during this time have been mentioned in the charge sheet.

The ED explained in detail the nature of the liquor scam and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party received kickbacks of Rs 100 crores which was used in the Goa Elections held recently. It is said that this money (Rs 70 lakhs) was spent on those who worked as party volunteers in Goa. The Goa Assembly elections were held in 2022 in which the AAP won two seats.

The central probe agency has named 17 people as accused in total, out of which five have been previously arrested. Several companies have been mentioned as accused in the excise policy scam in the ED's chargesheet.

Check accused names and companies involved in the liquor scam

A1 - Sameer Mahendru

A2 - Restaurant Khaogali owned by Sameer

A3 - Sameer's Bubbly Beverages

A4 - Sameer's Indo Spirit

A5 - Sameer's Indo Spirit Distribution

A6 - Vijay Nair

A7 – P Sarath Chandra Reddy

A8 - Trident Chempar of Sarat

A9 - Avantika Contractors of Sarath

A10 - Organamics Ecosystems of Sarat

A11 - Binay Babu

A12 - Pernod Ricard of Rajesh Mishra

A13 - Abhishek Boinpally

A14 - Amit Arora

A15 - KSJM Spirits of Amit

A16 - Buddy Retails owned by Amit

A17 - Popular Spirits by Amit

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the ED's charge and said it was completely fictional.

Also Read: Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet