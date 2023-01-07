Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet

In a latest development in the Delhi liquor scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case and has named a total of 12 persons as accused in connection with the case.

According to ED sources, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinapalli, Sharad Chandra Reddy and Benoy Babu have been named as accused in the chargesheet.In its first charge sheet, the investigation agency named liquor baron Sameer Mahendru as an accused in the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

The ED has so far arrested Sameer Mahendru, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinapalli, Sharad Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu and Amit Arora in connection with the case.

