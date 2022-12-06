Delhi Liquor Scam Case: Kalvakuntla Kavitha to Face CBI Probe on Dec 11

New Delhi: Telangana MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

The central agency has called the TRS leader for questioning at 11 AM on December 11. The latest summon is followed by the December 2 summon. The TRS MLC had said she was ready to face the probe, however, she had requested the probe agency to postpone her December 6 summon to any date between 11 and 15 barring 13 as she was busy until December 11. Kavitha had also informed the CBI officials that they can meet her at her residence in Hyderabad.

“We will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it,” Kavita had said earlier.

The CBI sent a letter to the TRS leader informing her about the questioning on December 11 at her residence.

“Please refer to your trail mail dated December 5, 2022, vide which you have informed your availability at your residence at Hyderabad on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th of December 2022, for your examination in connection with an investigation of RC0032022A0053 of CBI, ACB, Delhi,” the CBI letter stated.

“In this regard, it is informed that the CBI team will visit your residence at 11 am on December 11, 2022, for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of the aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time at your residential address in Hyderabad,” the letter added.

