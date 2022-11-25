Delhi Liquor Policy Case: CBI Files First Chargesheet

The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against seven accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said.

Those named in the charge sheet include Boinapally Abhishek Rao, Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahendru and former Delhi excise officials Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh.

The agency has kept the probe open, officials added.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's name was not included in the chargesheet filed by the CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case on Friday. The probe agency however, maintained that the investigation against Sisodia is still underway.

