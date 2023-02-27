Delhi Liquor Case: Manish Sisodia Remanded in 5-day CBI Custody

New Delhi: A special CBI court on Monday sent Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia to five-day custody of the central probe agency. The AAP leader was given in the CBI custody till March 4.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case. Earlier in the day, Delhi's deputy CM was produced before the Rouse Avenue court. Special judge MK Nagpal allowed the CBI’s plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia.

The AAP leaders and workers held demonstrations against the BJP in several states today and condemned the arrest of Sisodia in the case. They alleged that the BJP government was misusing the central agencies to target its political adversaries. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told reporters that the BJP was allegedly foisting false cases against its political rivals.

“The BJP has become a danger for democracy in the country,” alleged Cheema. Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that the AAP believes in neither court nor law.

Also Read: SC Rejects Renaming Commission Plea