Delhi Leads In Omicron Cases in India

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday, India's Omicron cases have grown to 653, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting 167 and 165 cases, respectively. The number is increasing. Other states have also reported a higher number of cases.

Kerala has 57 cases of Omicron Variant of Coronavirus, followed by Telangana which has 55 cases, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 46, Tamil Nadu 34, and Karnataka 31, according to the health ministry's announcement.

As per the health ministry's revised data, there were 6,358 new cases of coronavirus and 293 related fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to over 34.8 million and the death toll to 480,290. This is the total number. The total number of active cases in the country right now is 75,456. This is the lowest since March last year.

Speaking of the recovery number, 6,450 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 34,243,945. The recovery rate is now at 98.40 percent, the best since March 2020, according to the report.

For the last 85 days, the daily positivity rate of 0.61 percent has been less than 2%, and the weekly positivity rate of 0.64 percent has been less than 1% for the last 44 days.