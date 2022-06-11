Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Seeks Action Against Protesters in Prophet Row

A huge number of protesters assembled in front of Delhi’s Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers.

They were Protesting against the remarks of suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former colleague Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, distancing himself from the protests, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that nobody knows who the protesters were.

Speaking to NDTV, Shahi Imam said, "We don't know who these people were or which political parties they were affiliated to."

A large crowd gathered on the steps of the popular mosque carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks a few days ago.

Saying that the demonstration was not reasonable, he also demanded action against the protesters. He also urged people not to organise such protests.

"It's important to take permission for a demonstration like this. Looking at the state of affairs in India now, such a demonstration is not reasonable," Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

"No more protests should be organised. Ultimately the loss lies with us," he added.

The comments of Ex- Spokesperson on Television and Twitter have angered many Muslims throughout India and also abroad. Over this row, chiefs of many countries have requested a public apology and where few gulf countries have already banned Indian products in their supermarkets.

Source:NDTV

Also Read: Ante Sundaraniki OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside