NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Monday night after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing and was kept on oxygen support.

He had attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, a day before.

He had taken to Twitter to update on his health condition and said, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Replying to the post, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: "You kept serving the public 24 hours without taking care of yourself. Please take care of your health and get well soon."

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday, "I spoke to him (Satyendar Jain) just a few minutes ago and his respiratory rate is stable."

It was last week that CM Kejriwal underwent coronavirus test after he complained of sore throat and mild fever. He had tested negative for COVID-19 after he went into self-isolation at his home.

The national capital has been grappling with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and is the third-worst affected place in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi are 42,829 and 1,400 fatalities till date.