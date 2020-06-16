NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Monday night after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing, a day after he attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

He was tested for the novel coronavirus at the hospital and the test results are awaited. Satyendar Jain is on oxygen support. Satyendra took to his Twitter and tweeted that "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal wrote on his micro-blogging site as, "Prayed for his well-being and said, "You have worked tirelessly for the people." Now, take care of yourself."

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal underwent coronavirus test after he complained of sore throat and mild fever. He was tested negative for coronavirus after he went into self-isolation at his home.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the national capital's response to COVID-19. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,d Satyendar Jain, LG Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other senior ministers and officials were present at the meeting. Satyendar Jain and CM Arvind Kejriwal travelled in the same car to arrive at the meeting.

Delhi is one of the worst-hit places by COVID-19. It has the third-highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country. The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi are 42,829 and 1,400 fatalities till date.