Delhi HC Upholds Constitutional Validity of Agnipath Scheme

The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the Agnipath scheme for entry into the Indian Armed Forces.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the scheme was introduced in national interest and dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the Central government's scheme.

"This court finds no reason to interfere with the scheme. All petitions are dismissed. We can conclude that the scheme was introduced in national interest," the Court said.

The Court also dismissed the petitions challenging the halt on recruitment processes.

The court had reserved its verdict in the matter on December 15, 2022.

