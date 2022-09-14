Delhi HC Directs Former MP Subramanian Swamy to Hand Over Govt Accommodation

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy to ensure that possession of his government accommodation, allotted to him in 2016 for a period of five years, is handed over to estate officer within a period of six weeks.

Swamy, who has been provided with Z category protection by the Centre, was allotted government accommodation on 15th January 2016 on a license for a period of five years. The said premises was allotted to him on account of the threat perception which was accessed by the Centre.

Swamy then became a member of the Rajya Sabha which term came to an end on 24th April 2022. While Swamy was serving as a member of the upper house, the government accommodation continued to remain and the allotment ultimately came to an end by efflux of time.

Swamy had then moved High Court arguing that bearing in mind the security arrangements which are required to be made for a z category protectee, the accommodation which was originally allotted to him must be continued in his favour.

Disposing of Swamy's writ petition today, a single judge bench comprising of Justice Yashwant Varma was of the view that while the original allotment was made for a period of five years which has now come to an end, no material was shown by Swamy which may mandate and require the allotment of government accommodation to a z class protectee.

Inputs from Livelaw

Also Read: Goa: 8 Congress MLAs Join BJP