Delhi in Grip of Longest Coldwave in A Decade

Delhi people are shivering and battling the worst coldwave as tempeatures have dropped to lowest in a decade. The North Indian state and the nation's capital recorded the lowest temperatures for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, making it the city's longest cold period in 10 years. The IMD forceast suggests that the coldwave will persist for a few days more.

The Palam observatory, near to IGI Airport in Delhi, recorded a visibility level of 50 metres, according to stated the IMD. The weather office specifies "extremely dense fog" as fog with a visibility range of 0 to 50 metres, "dense fog" as fog with a range of 51 to 200 metres, "moderate fog" as fog between 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow fog" as fog with a range of 501 to 1,000 metres.

The Railways department stated that at least 39 trains were running behind schedule because of the foggy weather.

A minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Monday, 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 2.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 4 degrees Celsius on Friday, 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Delhi Government as extented the winter vaccations for schools and colleges till 15th January.