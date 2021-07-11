Delhi Govt To Integrate Public Transport With Help Of Google

The Delhi Government has decided to make public transport in the national capital territory easy and user-friendly, making use of technology with the help of Google India.

The Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot has recently revealed that the government is trying to integrate all public transport systems with Google, which will help commuters in the capital

“Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We’re at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into Google India platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt & live data of buses to create a reliable Multi-Modal Transit planner," the minister tweeted.

Delhites can very soon plan their bus journeys to the minute. We're at the final lap of integrating all our public transit systems into @GoogleIndia platform, which will utilise Open Transit Data of Delhi Govt & live data of buses to create a reliable Multi Modal Transit planner pic.twitter.com/abd9NsNpmq — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) July 9, 2021

Besides this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about making Delhi’s transport system user-friendly using the technology.

Chief Minister in a tweet said, “Delhi Govt is working hard to make Delhi’s transport system user-friendly using technology."