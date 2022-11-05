As Delhi Gasps for Breath Due to Toxic Air, BJP Compares Kejriwal to Hitler 

New Delhi: In view of high levels of air pollution and worsening air quality in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has ordered the schools to shut from Saturday and advised 50 percent of its staff to work from home. As the national capital is covered by a thick layer of smog and the air quality remained under the ‘severe’ category’ for three consecutive days, the BJP has accused the AAP-led government of turning the city into a gas chamber.

As the overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital touched 431 on Saturday morning the Delhi BJP has put up a poster in Delhi which reads, “Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber, Hitler was first.”

The poster is hung outside the BJP’s headquarters by its leader Tajidner Pal Singh Bagga. He told ANI that the ‘people of Delhi are dying’ while the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is busy touring Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are due in a few weeks.

“I have compared him to Hitler because this is the world's second example where a leader converted his own state into a gas chamber. I am not saying this, but the Supreme Court has said that Delhi has converted into a gas chamber. The credit for it goes to Arvind Kejriwal who calls himself the owner of Delhi,” Bagga said.

He claimed the AAP leader is on political tourism and the people are suffering due to worsening condition of air quality in Delhi. Bagga criticised Kejriwal for the abnormally high levels of air pollution in the city and compared him with Adolf Hitler whose Nazi government had killed millions of people by gassing them in extermination camps.

Also Read: Jawaharnagar: 5 School Children, Teacher Drown in Yerragunta Lake

“There was only one example of a person who killed his own people inside a gas chamber, it was Hitler. Arvind Kejriwal is the second such person to do so,” the BJP leader added.

