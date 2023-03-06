Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Sent to Judicial Custody till March 20

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia was produced before special judge MK Nagpal as his seven-day custodial interrogation came to an end today. The AAP leader will be shifted to Tihar jail following the court order.

The court will take up Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing on Friday as the 51-year-old politician has claimed in his petition that the CBI officials are asking him the same questions over and over again which are causing him mental distress.

The AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is facing allegations of corruption in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, was arrested by the officials last week.

