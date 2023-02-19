New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deferred the questioning of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the excise policy case on Sunday.

The CBI had summoned the Deputy Chief Minister for questioning on Sunday. However, Manish Sisodia requested the central agency to give him time till end of February as he was preparing Delhi's budget.

“I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies,” Sisodia said.

The CBI officials have said fresh summons will be issued soon. The central agency had filed a chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case some three months ago. However, Manish Sisodia has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet.

Earlier, the CBI conducted searches at 21 places in Delhi and National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia. There are allegations that the Delhi government’s policy of issuing licences to liquor traders is in the interest of some dealers who allegedly paid huge bribes for it.

