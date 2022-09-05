New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a “sting operation” video on Monday to assert the alleged role of Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi liquor scam and demanded the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The sting operation video, which was released by the BJP leader Sambit Patra in a press conference, purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid “commission” to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

The BJP leader claimed that the man in the video is Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 12 in the alleged liquor scam case. It is an open and shut case because, “Marwah ji himself admitted to all these things in the video,” Patra said.



“The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 percent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80 percent commission and then sell the 20 percent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

The sting operation video claimed that the blacklisted companies were given licenses by Kejriwal's government. Commenting on the content of the video.

“Even if they were giving one bottle free with a liquor bottle, they were making profits. Consider how they were looting,” Sambit Patra added.

Also Read: Nellore: CM YS Jagan to Inaugurate Sangam and Penna Barrage Projects Tomorrow

Patra leader said more such videos will come out in the future.

“Do not be afraid Manish Sisodia ji, now you do not have any escape route,” the BJP leader added.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dismissed the “sting operation” of the BJP on the excise policy as a ‘joke’. Responding to BJP’s sting operation claim, Sisodia said the CBI found nothing at his house and in his locker and gave him a ‘clean chit.’

“The CBI has given me a clean chit as it did not get anything and that is why the BJP is coming up with these tactics. This is not a sting operation, this is just a joke,” the AAP leader said.

