Delhi Court Reserves Order on Plea by ‘Heir’ Over Qutub Minar Land Ownership Claim

New Delhi: The Saket court on Tuesday reserved its order on an Intervention Application (IA) moved by Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Pratap Singh, who claimed ownership rights over Qutub Minar land, while hearing an appeal that sought worship rights for Hindus and Jains inside the Qutub Minar complex.

The court was hearing arguments of applicant Kunwar Mahender in the matter. On Tuesday, the intervenor submitted that the government after 1947 encroached on his property and he has Privy Council records.

"Heard arguments. To be listed for order on September 17, 2022, at 4 pm," Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar said.



ML Sharma, the counsel for Kunwar Mahender Singh, the ruling family owned the territory between the rivers Ganga and Yamuna. Sharma alleged the government had encroached upon the entire area and three petitions regarding the matter were pending in the High Court of Allahabad.

Singh also made representations to the Prime Minister, the President and the authorities concerned to settle the "constitutional dispute'', the counsel claimed.

Meanwhile, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in its fresh affidavit already submitted that the applicant claims his right over the mentioned cities in and around Delhi has not been raised since independence i.e. 1947 before any Court of Law as surmised from the submissions by the applicant.

At the last hearing on August 24, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had opposed the plea, saying the intervention petition was "baseless and devoid of any logical or legal reasoning''.



The main appellant in the matter had claimed that the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque, which is situated Qutub Minar complex, was built after destroying 27 temples. Appeal suit alleging that the Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid situated within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli was built in place of a temple complex.

