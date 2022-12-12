Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Umar Khalid For One Week

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday granted interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid for a period of one week in the larger conspiracy case of 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Khalid had sought the interim bail to attend his sister's marriage ceremony.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order but made it clear that the interim bail will remain subject to conditions. The interim bail will begin on December 23 and Khalid will have to surrender on December 30, as per the order.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020. He was denied bail by a special bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar on October 18.

Also Read: Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as CM