New Delhi: In a shocking incident on Thursday the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women- Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS gate when her hand got stuck in a car window and a drunk driver drove off in the streets of the National Capital.

As per ANI reports, the incident happened in the early hours of the day when she had gone to inspect the state of women's security in Delhi along with her team.

As per Swati Maliwal’ statement, a car stopped in front of her outside AIIMS gate number 2 and the driver asked her to get in. She refused and he came back and asked her to board the car again.

When she came towards the driver’s side of the window to scold him he rolled up the glass pane and her hand was stuck in the car and the driver drover for almost 10-15 metres.

A patrol vehicle spotted her on the pavement opposite AIIMS . around 3.05 am and stopped to enquire if she was in distress. Maliwal narrated her ordeal, following which the vehicle was tracked down and its driver, 47-year-old man Harish Chandra of south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, apprehended, they said.

“Last night, I was inspecting the situation of women safety in Delhi. A car driver, in an inebriated condition, harassed me and when I caught hold of him, he grabbed my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved my life. If the chairperson of the women's commission is not safe in Delhi, one can then imagine the situation," Maliwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

कल देर रात मैं दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात Inspect कर रही थी। एक गाड़ी वाले ने नशे की हालत में मुझसे छेड़छाड़ की और जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो गाड़ी के शीशे में मेरा हाथ बंद कर मुझे घसीटा। भगवान ने जान बचाई। यदि दिल्ली में महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष सुरक्षित नहीं, तो हाल सोच लीजिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 19, 2023

The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Delhi Police on the matter.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately intervene and to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused person. A detailed action taken report must be apprised to the Commission within 2 days. https://t.co/tMX71oA4jY — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 19, 2023

The police have identified the car and a person named Harish Chandra was taken into custody for molestation and voluntarily causing hurt, police said.

#WATCH | DCW chief narrates incident where she was molested & dragged by an inebriated man after her hand got stuck in his car's window "...He dragged me for 10-15m. A man from my team & I screamed & then he left me. Had he not, something like Anjali would've happened to me...." pic.twitter.com/bVnXcinjPq — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

A case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Kotla Mubarak Pur, police said.

Also Read: Watch: Road Rage Over Honking in Delhi, Car Driver Drags Man on Bonnet in Rajouri Garden