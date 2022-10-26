New Delhi: As the rupee has been steadily falling, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come up with a solution to stop the Indian currency decline against the US dollar. The Chief Minister on Wednesday appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on new currency notes to “get the economy back on track”.

Addressing media persons here, Kejriwal said the India economy was not in a good shape and people of the country need the divine blessings.

“If the gods are on the currency notes, the entire country will get their blessings. Lakshmi is the goddess of prosperity and Lord Ganesha is a god who keeps away troubles,” said Kejriwal.

He said the Centre can have a photo of Gandhiji on one side and the photos of two deities on the other side on the Indian currency. He said the country is making great efforts but we also need the blessings of deities to progress in life.

“I will write to the Centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country,” the Chief Minister added.

केंद्र सरकार से Appeal है गांधी जी के साथ Currency पर लक्ष्मी जी और गणेश जी की तस्वीर हो, देश की बिगड़ती अर्थ व्यवस्था को आशीर्वाद मिलेगा—कई कदम उठाने चाहिए, उसमें से ये भी एक है। दिवाली पर हम सबने समृद्धि के लिए लक्ष्मी जी और विघ्नहर्ता गणेश जी की पूजा की। —CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/KGwmmTuniR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 26, 2022

However, the idea did not find any takers. Both the BJP and Congress criticised the Aam Aadmi Party leader. They said Kejriwal is attempting for the party’s “image makeover” ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

BJP leaders said earlier Kejriwal threatened to “send Hindu kids” to jail for bursting crackers on Diwali and now trying to shatter his “Aurangzeb image”.

Kejriwal tried to send Hindu kids in jail for bursting crackers, Hindus give befitting reply. Now just to break his Aurangzeb image @ArvindKejriwal trying to become Hindu pic.twitter.com/dFX855qI4S — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 26, 2022

On the other hand, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed Arvind Kejriwal for demanding to include the pics of Hindu deities on the Indian currency notes. He charged the AAP leader of indulging in “vote politics”.