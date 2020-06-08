NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at 9 am. He has cancelled all meetings.

The 51-year-old CM, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

"He has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning," officials were quoted saying on Monday.

Officials said the CM had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting.

The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.

Many AAP leaders wished him speedy recovery on Twitter.

"Our beloved Arvind Kejriwal has mild fever and sore throat since yesterday and is on self-isolation on doctors' advice. Tomorrow he will get a Covid-19 test at 9 am. We all pray for your good health," AAP MLA Jarnail Singh wrote.

"ArvindKejriwal, you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you," MLA Raghav Chaddha tweeted.

In the national capital, there are 27,654 cases and the toll stood at 761.