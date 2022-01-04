Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For COVID-19

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to his Twitter and tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested." Here is the tweet.

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the country and Delhi is witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases. Omicron is now the dominant variant in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there is an increase in the number of cases in Delhi but there is no need to panic. He stated that all the cases are mild and symptomatic. While the emergence of the new Omicron variant has sparked fears of a third wave. "We have put the restrictions in place. In other states, only a night curfew has been imposed. But in Delhi, we have shut down schools, multiplexes, etc. In April and May when the second (Covid) wave had hit Delhi, a large chunk of people were getting admitted. But currently, the hospitalisations are less. Further restrictions will be reviewed," Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said.

