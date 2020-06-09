NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19. The 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning.

Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said, according to a daily.

The CM had attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and thereafter, he did not attend any meeting. He has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Delhi is likely to reach 5.5 lakh by the end of July, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today.

Currently, with 1,007 new coronavirus cases emerging in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the national capital's COVID-19 count reached 29,943 on Monday, according to health officials.