NEW DELHI:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal put an end to all rumours on the extension of lockdown in the national capital. He took to his Twitter and announced that there are no plans of lockdown extension in Delhi. He tweeted as, "Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans." He tweeted after an all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The ruling AAP and the main opposition BJP in Delhi on Monday said that they have to fight against the deadly coronavirus keeping all the political differences aside. Amit Shah chalked out a strategy to try and control the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. The number of coronavirus tests will be increased to 18,000 per day in the city from June 20. Amit Shah stressed that they all have to stand united under the leadership of PM Modi in the fight against coronavirus.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta said that, "We have suggested that the testing fee should be halved in Delhi. On the issue of putting a cap on hospital charges for treating corona patients, we were told that the Dr Paul committee would submit its report on this on Tuesday. Only after that will the cost of corona treatment in private hospitals be fixed."

The cases in Delhi are increasing at a rate of 5.2% as against the country's average of 3.8%. Delhi has more than 42,000 coronavirus cases and it is the third worst hit in the country. There have been over 1,300 deaths in the city.

Last week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain also rejected the possibility of another lockdown. He said that "When the lockdown was imposed, there were a hundred cases across the country, and now that number has gone up to thousands. Even if we impose a lockdown again, the cases will still increase from 2.5 lakh to 25 lakh."