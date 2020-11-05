

NEWDELHI: As a layer of haze lingered over the national capital and its suburbs on Thursday morning, due to the raging farm fires the air quality was its worst levels this time. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a fervent appeal to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali in view of rising air pollution amidst the spread of pandemic COVID-19.

The Chief Minister further stated in a video that he along with his cabinet ministers will offer 'Lakshmi Puja' on Diwali and urged people to join them from their homes.

Check out his message here:

आइए, इस बार दिल्ली के हम 2 करोड़ लोग एक साथ मिलकर दिवाली पूजन करें और दीवाली मनाएं। https://t.co/KXSWbAlEGy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

As per reports, PM10 levels in Delhi-NCR stood at 561 microgram per cubic meter (µg/m3) at 8 am -- the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 637 µg/m3, according to CPCB data. PM10 levels below 100 µg/m3 are considered safe in India.

Apart from the farm fires, a large number of people across Dehi-NCR burst firecrackers to mark the festival of Karwa Chauth. This has become a serious health issue for the two-crore residents of Delhi apart from the COVID-19 pandemic.