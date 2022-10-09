Delhi Building Collapse Claims 3 Lives, 4 Feared Trapped

Oct 09, 2022, 22:35 IST
delhi building - Sakshi Post

A building collapsed and at least five people have been injured and three people are believed to be trapped under the debris. The incident took place at around 7:30 PM in New Delhi on Sunday. Rescue operations are on and NDRF team also reached the spot. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Director of the Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said that they have received a call at around 7:30 PM,  saying that a roof of the building has been collapsed in the Lahori Gate. A total of five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. 

This is a developing story and more details awaited.


Read More:

Tags: 
Delhi
Lahori Gate
Advertisement
Back to Top