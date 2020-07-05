NEW DELHI: A group of animal shelter workers have alleged that they were attacked by the local residents on Friday in Delhi's Rani Bagh area while they were trying to help stray dogs. Ayesha Christina, who runs NGO called 'Neighborhood Woof' in Delhi, has claimed that she along with other members of the NGO were allegedly attacked by a few reisdents and they said that they were helping local street dogs. A case has been filed against the residents.

Ayesha shared a video on her social media in which she narrated the whole incident. She said that, "We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us." She also shows the other members of the NGO, Vipin, Abhishek, Deepak, who were also injured by the alleged attack. In the video, she also shows their damaged car and says "this is the state of our car". She further added that, "This is now routine in our country. This is what we have become used to dealing with. It's nothing new, this is what happens all the time." Here is the video.

Neighborhood Woof volunteers Ayesha & her team who have done so much for animals were beaten up yesterday. Ayesha stands bleeding at Police Station & they refuse to register an FIR. @DelhiPolice please take cognizance of this crime & register this FIR pic.twitter.com/jP0Lbc2A27 — Naima (@naimakg_) July 4, 2020

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal reacted on the incident and tweeted that, "It's so shameful that a girl who has been working for the voiceless creatures of god was assaulted so brutally! DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered. We will ensure the strongest action."

The Delhi Police has said that they have filed a case and are investigating the case. A complaint has been filed against the residents under sections 323, 341, 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi Police in a statement said that "In the view of late hours on July 3 local residents enquired about the identities of the members of the NGO on which a heated argument started. When the people from the NGO tried to flee, three local residents were hit by their car and got some minor injuries."