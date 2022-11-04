Delhi Air Pollution: Primary Schools Closed From November 5

Delhi: On Friday, the Delhi government announced that schools will be closed tomorrow, November 5, 2022 onwards for students in primary classes (KG to Class 5) until the air quality index, AQI levels improves.

Addressing a press, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab respectively, took responsibility for the excessive stubble burning that has led to a decline in air quality over the last few days. However, they added that air pollution was not limited to Delhi or Punjab, and was “a North India problem”. “This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won’t help,” he asserted.

He added, “Please don’t blame Punjab’s farmers for this. If they stop farming, how will they eat and provide for their families? It has been only six months since the AAP government has come to power in Punjab. We will take responsibility and ensure that measures are put in place to mitigate the crisis.”

The Chief Minister further said that 1.20 lakh machines have been procured to bury parali in Punjab. We will try to help farmers to sow other pulses like mustard so that there is no burning next year. We are planning and taking several initiatives with the farmers and other concerned stakeholders to stop this parali issue, the CM added.

With the drop in the air quality, a lawyer has approached Supreme Court to seek urgent intervention in the matter. The bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit listed it for hearing on November 10.