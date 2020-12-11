Dehradun Adds Electric Bus Footprint With Olectra

Dehradun: In a first of its kind move, the citizens of Dehradun will be now able to travel in Zero Emission and noiseless Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech Limited, a leading player in Electric Public Transport System in India. Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, flagged off these buses were on Friday. Speaking on the occasion “We are planning to start these 30 eco-friendly electric buses in this financial year. These buses will run in hill terrains of Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Haridwar.” he said.

These 9-Meter Air-Conditioned buses having a seating capacity of 25+Wheelchair + Driver with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride to the passengers. The buses equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, a hydraulic wheelchair ramp facility for differently-abled and elderly people, Emergency button, USB Sockets. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 180 KMs on a single charge based on traffic conditions. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in between 3-4 hours. It has Electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel.

While announcing the deployment of the buses, Olectra Greentech Limited said, “Olectra is proud to operate its state-of-the-art electric buses in one more state in the country. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Uttarakhand. Olectra committed to its efforts to reduce the pollution levels through an efficient Electric Public Transport System. We are sure that, like other states, our 30 buses will be successful in the state. Our Electric buses have already proved in reliability and efficiency as it has been successfully deployed at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Kerala.”

The Gujarat Chief minister Sri Vijay Rupani to flag-off Olectra Electric bus trial run in Surat on Saturday, 12th December. The company to supply 9-Meter Air-Conditioned 150 buses to Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in phased manner. Olectra is also going to supply 25 buses to Silvasa. The trial run of these buses scheduled next week. Olectra Greentech has an order book of 775 buses under FAME-II from various states. These buses to be supplied in a phased manner.

Olectra delivered over 280 buses to various states as of now. Olectra Electric buses have completed over two crore Kms on Indian roads and have reduced CO2 emissions of around 13000 tonnes till now, which would have required one lakh trees instead. Olectra bus has a record of travelling high hill terrain, Manali to Rohtang pass, and entered the Limca Book of Records. Olectra Greentech Limited is the major player in the sector and grabbed about 20 per cent of the sanctioned 5595 buses under FAME-II.

About Olectra Greentech Limited (A Group Company of MEIL)

Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a public listed company) – part of MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India for Silicone Rubber/Composite Insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.