Defenders of Our Freedom: The Women of Our Air Force, Navy, and Army

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, we have Femina honouring the brave women of our country. These women serve in the navy, army, and air force and defend the country at the border.

These women protect and defend the country at the borders and near the ocean. They risk their lives so that the country Can live in peace. The brave men and women of our military are the ones that are respected the most. Their value is the highest and this time on the occasion of Independence Day, we have Femina honouring the women.

Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media shared that it was an honour paying homage to these brave women. Featuring the inspiring women of the Army, Navy and other forces has been their honour and there could have been no better way to celebrate Independence Day. We hope to inspire the young generation of India by sharing the stories of these brave hearts.

In their August addition, Femina featured the brave women of the Indian Navy, Army, and Air force. These women share their stories and talk about life. The sacrifices and honour in serving the county.

These are the women featured in the August issue of Femina

1. Lt Col Anila Khatri

2. Maj Namrata Rathore

3. Maj Arti Rawat

4. Lt Col Divya Singh

5. Maj Smitha L

6. Surg RAdm Sheila Samanta Mathai, NM, VSM

7. Lt Cdr Priyanka Choudhary

8. Lt Cdr Deostahlee Prerna Pravin

9. Lt Shivangi Singh

10. Wing Commander Khushboo Gupta

11. Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

12. Squadron Leader Minty Aggarwal