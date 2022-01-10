Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tests Covid Positive

NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID. The Minister informed the same through a tweet that he has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh said on Twitter.

Several ministers and politicians, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, have tested positive during the ongoing surge of Covid in India.Several Supreme Court judges and staff have also tested positive for the Coronavirus triggered by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

Also Read: Omicron: Migrants' Mass Exodus Begins Over Lockdown Fears