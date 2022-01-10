Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tests Covid Positive

Jan 10, 2022, 16:57 IST
NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID. The Minister informed the same through a tweet that he has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine," Singh said on Twitter.

Several ministers and politicians, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, have tested positive during the ongoing surge of Covid in India.Several Supreme Court judges and staff have also tested positive for the Coronavirus triggered by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Also Read: Omicron: Migrants' Mass Exodus Begins Over Lockdown Fears


