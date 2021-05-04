Deepika Padukone Family Tests COVID Positive, Prakash Padukone Hospitalised

BENGALURU: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's family have tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. Deepika's father, former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru and is currently under treatment. The 65-year-old is likely to be discharged later this week.

As per reports Prakash, Deepika's mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone had developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive around ten days ago. They got themselves isolated however after a week Prakash's fever didn't subside and he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru on Saturday.

As of now, he is fine and all his parameters are fine and might be discharged within two or three days.

Prakash Padukone was a world badminton champion and the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after clinching a bronze in the 1983 edition.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Explains How Proning Helps Improve Oxygen Levels Of COVID-19 Patients