Bengaluru: Popular Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty’s brother Gunaranjan Shetty has sought security and legal action against the accused claiming he has received a death threat.

Gunaranjan has submitted a petition to the Karnataka Home Minister and pleaded for the security cover. The members of Jayakarnataka Janapara Vedike run by Gunaranjan Shetty have submitted a petition to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday,

The members of Jayakarnataka Janapara Vedike have claimed that friends-turned-foes Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli have issued death threats to Gunaranjan Shetty.

They have demanded the Home Minister Araga Jnandendra to arrest the accused persons. It is alleged the opponents Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli were planning to kill Anushka’s brother.

Also Read: Divya Vani Alleges TDP is Conspiring to Harm Her

Meanwhile, Manvit Rai has made it clear that currently he was abroad and failed to understand why the allegations are levelled against him. He refuted the claims of issuing the read threads. After receiving the complaint, Rakesh Malli has been questioned by the police and the investigation is underway.

